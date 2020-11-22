By

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Law of Innocence, Michael Connelly

2. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham

3. The Return, Nicholas Sparks

4. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child

5. Fortune and Glory, Janet Evanovich

6. Marauder, Clive Cussler, Boyd Morrison

7. Three Women Disappear, James Patterson, Shan Serafin

8. Moonflower Murders, Anthony Horowitz

9. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult

10. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Humans, Brandon Stanton

2. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

3. I Would Leave Me If I Could, Halsey

4. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten

5. Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, Emmanuel Acho

6. First Principles, Thomas E. Ricks

7. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

9. Pappyland, Wright Thompson

10. Guinness World Records 2021, Guiness World Records

