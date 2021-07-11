BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

2. The President’s Daughter, Bill Clinton, James Patterson

3. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

4. Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm, Cavan Scott

5. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

7. Survive the Night, Riley Sager

8. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides

9. Sooley, John Grisham

10. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

2. Nightmare Scenario, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Damian Paletta

3. Reborn in the USA, Roger Bennett

4. Speechless, Michael Knowles

5. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

6. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell

7. Willie Nelson’s Letters to America, Willie Nelson

8. What Happened to You?, Dr. Bruce Perry, Oprah Winfrey

9. Chasing Failure, Ryan Leak

10. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

Tribune Media Services