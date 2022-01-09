BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

2. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom

3. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult

4. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks

5. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

6. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon

7. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

8. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune

9. Fear No Evil, James Patterson

10. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Comfortable Kitchen, Alex Snodgrass

2. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

3. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

4. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

5. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

6. Will, Will Smith

7. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, Ree Drummond

8. Jesus Listens, Sarah Young

9. Laptop from Hell, Miranda Devine

10. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

Tribune Media Services