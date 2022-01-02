BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

2. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom

3. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks

4. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

5. Fear No Evil, James Patterson

6. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult

7. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon

8. Billy Summers, Stephen King

9. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

10. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

3. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, Ree Drummond

4. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

5. Will, Will Smith

6. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

7. Jesus Listens, Sarah Young

8. Guinness World Records 2022, Guinness World Records Limited

9. All American Christmas, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Sean Duffy

10. The President and the Freedom Fighter, Brian Kilmeade

