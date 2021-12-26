BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Judge’s List, John Grisham
2. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks
3. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom
4. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
5. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon
6. Fear No Evil, James Patterson
7. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult
8. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
9. Billy Summers, Stephen King
10. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman
3. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, Ree Drummond
4. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy
5. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl
6. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
7. Jesus Listens, Sarah Young
8. Guinness World Records 2022, Guinness World Records Limited
9. All American Christmas, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Sean Duffy
10. Will, Will Smith
