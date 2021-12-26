BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

2. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks

3. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom

4. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

5. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon

6. Fear No Evil, James Patterson

7. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult

8. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

9. Billy Summers, Stephen King

10. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

3. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, Ree Drummond

4. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy

5. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

6. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

7. Jesus Listens, Sarah Young

8. Guinness World Records 2022, Guinness World Records Limited

9. All American Christmas, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Sean Duffy

10. Will, Will Smith

