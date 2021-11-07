BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

2. Better Off Dead, Lee Child, Andrew Child

3. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks

4. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

5. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hilary Rodham Clinton

6. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

7. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty

8. Forgiving Paris, Karen Kingsbury

9. Dear Santa, Debbie Macomber

10. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious, David Venable

2. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, Ree Drummond

3. D&D: Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, Wizards of the Coast

4. Going There, Katie Couric

5. Renegades, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen

6. Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy

7. Cravings: All Together, Chrissy Teigen

8. Not All Diamonds and Rosé, Dave Quinn

9. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

10. Hip-Hop (and Other Things), Shea Serrano, Arturo Torres

