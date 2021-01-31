By

Hardcover fiction

1. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab

2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

3. Neighbors, Danielle Steel

4. Before She Disappeared, Lisa Gardner

5. The Return, Nicholas Sparks

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

7. The Push, Ashley Audrain

8. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham

9. Deadly Cross, James Patterson

10. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

2. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta

3. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

4. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

5. Forgiving What You Can’t Forget, Lysa TerKeurst

6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

7. Fast This Way, Dave Asprey

8. Rebuilding Milo, Aaron Horschig

9. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines

10. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders

