BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Investigator, John Sandford

2. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson

3. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

4. What Happened to the Bennetts, Lisa Scottoline

5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

6. The Recovery Agent, Janet Evanovich

7. The Sacred Bridge, Anne Hillerman

8. Shadows Reel, C.J. Box

9. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn

10. The Match, Harlan Coben

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

2. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

3. Freezing Order, Bill Browder

4. Celebrate with Babs, Barbara Costello

5. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

6. Arrive and Thrive, Susan MacKenty Brady, Janet Foutty, Lynn Perry Wooten

7. Brighter by the Day, Robin Roberts

8. I Guess I Haven’t Learned That Yet, Shauna Niequist

9. Hello, Molly!, Molly Shannon

10. Recessional, David Mamet

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.