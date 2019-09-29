BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Institute, Stephen King

2. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

3. The Oracle, Jonathan Cahn

4. Land of Wolves, Craig Johnson

5. Killer Instinct, James Patterson and Howard Roughan

6. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz

7. The Titanic Secret, Clive Cussler and Back Du Brul

8. Vendetta in Death, J.D. Robb

9. Red at the Bone, Jacqueline Woodson

10. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

2. Shut Up and Listen!, Tilman Fertitta

3. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden

4. Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead, Jim Mattis and Bing West

5. D&D: Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus, Wizards of the Coast

6. Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge, Jeanine Pirro

7. How Happiness Happens, Max Lucado

8. Glute Lab, Bret Contreras and Glen Cordoza

9. She Said, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

10. Ball of Collusion, Andrew C. McCarthy

Tribune Media Services