BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Inn, James Patterson and Candice Fox

2. One Good Deed, David Baldacci

3. Old Bones, Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

4. The Last Widow, Karin Slaughter

5. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

6. The Bitterroots, C.J. Box

7. The Turn of the Key, Ruth Ware

8. Outfox, Sandra Brown

9. Inland, Tea Obreht

10. Tidelands, Philippa Gregory

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Thank You for My Service, Mat Best

2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

3. Becoming, Michelle Obama

4. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

5. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown

6. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

7. The Outlaw Ocean, Ian Urbina

8. The Pioneers, David McCullough

9. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo

10. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino

Tribune Media Services