BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The House of Wolves, James Patterson, Mike Lupica
2. Hell Bent, Leigh Bardugo
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
4. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
6. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham
7. Without a Trace, Danielle Steel
8. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
9. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
10. Just the Nicest Couple, Mary Kubica
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry
2. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
3. One, Jamie Oliver
4. The Good Life, Robert Waldinger, Marc Schulz
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
6. The Galveston Diet, Mary Claire Haver
7. The Nazi Conspiracy, Brad Meltzer, Josh Mensch
8. Good Boundaries and Goodbyes, Lysa TerKeurst
9. Faith Still Moves Mountains, Harris Faulkner
10. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC.