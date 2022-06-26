BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand

2. Sparring Partners, John Grisham

3. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

4. Tom Clancy: Zero Hour, Don Bentley

5. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson

6. Nightwork, Nora Roberts

7. Meant to Be, Emily Giffin

8. City of Likes, Jenny Mollen

9. 22 Seconds, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

10. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Battle for the American Mind, Pete Hegseth and David Goodwin

2. Just Tyrus, Tyrus

3. I’d Like to Play Alone, Please, Tom Segura

4. James Patterson, James Patterson

5. The Power of One More, Ed Mylett

6. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

7. What Is a Woman?, Matt Walsh

8. The End of the World Is Just the Beginning, Peter Zeihan

9. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris

10. How to Raise an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

Tribune Media Services