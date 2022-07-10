BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand

2. Suspects, Danielle Steel

3. Sparring Partners, John Grisham

4. Escape, James Patterson, David Ellis

5. Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith, Adam Christopher

6. The Measure, Nikki Erlick

7. The House Across the Lake, Riley Sager

8. Nightwork, Nora Roberts

9. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, JamesPatterson

10. Meant to Be, Emily Giffin

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Battle for the American Mind, Pete Hegseth, David Goodwin

2. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious, David Venable

3. Not My First Rodeo, Kristi Noem

4. How Are You, Really?, Jenna Kutcher

5. Why We Did It, Tim Miller

6. Scars and Stripes, Tim Kennedy, Nick Palmisciano

7. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

8. Leading Lightly, Jody Michael

9. The Power of One More, Ed Mylett

10. Finding Me, Viola Davis

Tribune Media Services