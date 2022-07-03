BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand

2. Sparring Partners, John Grisham

3. Escape, James Patterson, David Ellis

4. The House Across the Lake, Riley Sager

5. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh

6. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

7. Tom Clancy: Zero Hour, Don Bentley

8. Nightwork, Nora Roberts

9. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson

10. Meant to Be, Emily Giffin

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Battle for the American Mind, Pete Hegseth, David Goodwin

2. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious, David Venable

3. The Power of One More, Ed Mylett

4. An Immense World, Ed Yong

5. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

6. James Patterson, James Patterson

7. The Game Master’s Book of Traps, Puzzles and Dungeons, Jeff Ashworth

8. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris

9. Leading with Heart, John Baird, Edward Sullivan

10. I’d Like to Play Alone, Please, Tom Segura

