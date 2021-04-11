Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

2. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

4. The Consequences of Fear, Jacqueline Winspear

5. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

7. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles

8. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

9. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

10. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson

3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

4. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee

5. How to Do the Work, Dr. Nicole LePera

6. Breath, James Nestor

7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

8. Wintering, Katherine May

9. A Little Devil in America, Hanif Abdurraqib

10. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates