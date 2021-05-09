Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

3. Whereabouts, Jhumpa Lahiri

4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

5. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

6. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

8. Sooley, John Grisham

9. Fugitive Telemetry, Martha Wells

10. When the Stars Go Dark, Paula McLain

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. The Bomber Mafia, Macolm Gladwell

3. Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

4. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain

5. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

6. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

8. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson

9. Broken (in the best possible way), Jenny Lawson

10. What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry