Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
3. Whereabouts, Jhumpa Lahiri
4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
5. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
6. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro
7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
8. Sooley, John Grisham
9. Fugitive Telemetry, Martha Wells
10. When the Stars Go Dark, Paula McLain
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
2. The Bomber Mafia, Macolm Gladwell
3. Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
4. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain
5. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
6. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
8. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson
9. Broken (in the best possible way), Jenny Lawson
10. What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.