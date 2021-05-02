Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

3. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

4. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

5. First Person Singular, Haruki Murakami

6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

7. The Inivisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

8. When the Stars Go Dark, Paula McLain

9. The Night Always Comes, Willy Vlautin

10. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

Hardcover nonfiction

1. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, Anthony Bourdain

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

5. Broken (in the best possible way), Jenny Lawson

6. Cook This Book, Molly Baz

7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

9. Goodbye, Again, Jonny Sun

10. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson