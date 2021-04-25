Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

3. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

4. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

5. First Person Singular, Haruki Murakami

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

7. The Night Always Comes, Willy Vlautin

8. When the Stars Go Dark, Paula McLain

9. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner

10. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2. Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. Empire of Pain, Patrick Radden Keefe

5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

6. On the House, John Boehner

7. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson

8. Broken (in the best possible way), Jenny Lawson

9. The Book of Delights, Ross Gay

10. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee