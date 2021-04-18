Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

2. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

3. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

5. First Person Singular: Stories, Haruki Murakami

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

8. The Night Always Comes, Willy Vlautin

9. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

10. The Consequences of Fear, Jacqueline Winspear

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

2. Broken (in the best possible way), Jenny Lawson

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

5. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson

6. The Light of Days, Judy Batalion

7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

8. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott

9. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates

10. Think Again, Adam Grant