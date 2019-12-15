BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Guardians, John Grisham

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. Criss Cross, James Patterson

4. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle

5. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci

6. The Institute, Stephen King

7. Twisted Twenty-Six, Janet Evanovich

8. Blue Moon, Lee Child

9. The Rise of Magicks, Nora Roberts

10. Spy, Danielle Steel

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, Ree Drummond

2. The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100, Dan Buettner

3. Guinness Book of World Records 2020, Guinness World Records

4. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John

5. Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, Michelle Obama

6. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, Brian Kilmeade

7. I Really Needed This Today, Hoda Kotb

8. A Warning, Anonymous

9. Triggered, Donald Trump Jr.

10. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

Tribune Media Services