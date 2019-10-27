BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Guardians, John Grisham
2. The 19th Christmas, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
3. The Institute, Stephen King
4. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett
6. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood
7. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates
8. Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo
9. Bloody Genius, John Sandford
10. Child’s Play, Danielle Steel
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John
2. I Really Needed This Today, Hoda Kotb
3. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow
4. Trailblazer, Marc Benioff
5. Blowout, Rachel Maddow
6. The Way I Heard It, Mike Rowe
7. Dear Girls, Ali Wong
8. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell
9. The Infinite Game, Simon Sinek
10. Home Work, Julie Andrews
Tribune Media Services
