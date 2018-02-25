“12 Rules for Life” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah

2. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn

3. Dark in Death, J.D. Robb

4. Still Me, Jojo Moyes

5. Look for Me, Lisa Gardner

6. The Masterpiece, Francine Rivers

7. Fall from Grace, Danielle Steel

8. An American Marriage (Oprah’s Book Club edition), Tayari Jones

9. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

10. Origin, Dan Brown

Hardcover nonfiction

1. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson

2. Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff

3. Obama: An Intimate Portrait, Pete Souza

4. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

5. All-American Murder, James Patterson and Alex Abramovich

6. The Healing Self, Deepak Chopra and Rudolph E. Tanzi

7. Crushing It!, Gary Vaynerchuk

8. Directorate S, Steve Coll

9. Strength In Stillness, Bob Roth

10. The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook, Melissa Hartwig

Tribune Media Services