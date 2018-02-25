“12 Rules for Life” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah
2. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn
3. Dark in Death, J.D. Robb
4. Still Me, Jojo Moyes
Most Read Stories
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Report: Washington state home to one of the largest cells of notorious white supremacist group WATCH
- KFC scrambles its name as it issues a 3-letter apology for its U.K. chicken crisis
- With former Husky Marcus Peters traded to the Rams, why were the Seahawks reportedly not interested?
5. Look for Me, Lisa Gardner
6. The Masterpiece, Francine Rivers
7. Fall from Grace, Danielle Steel
8. An American Marriage (Oprah’s Book Club edition), Tayari Jones
9. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
10. Origin, Dan Brown
Hardcover nonfiction
1. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
2. Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff
3. Obama: An Intimate Portrait, Pete Souza
4. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
5. All-American Murder, James Patterson and Alex Abramovich
6. The Healing Self, Deepak Chopra and Rudolph E. Tanzi
7. Crushing It!, Gary Vaynerchuk
8. Directorate S, Steve Coll
9. Strength In Stillness, Bob Roth
10. The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook, Melissa Hartwig
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.