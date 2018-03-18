“Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah
2. Fifty Fifty, James Patterson and Candice Fox
3. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn
4. An American Marriage, Tayari Jones
5. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate
7. Still Me, Jojo Moyes
8. Raspberry Danish Murder, Joanne Fluke
9. Look for Me, Lisa Gardner
10. The Hush, John Hart
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?, Mark Hyman
2. I’ve Been Thinking … , Maria Shriver
3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
4. Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff
5. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Michelle McNamara
6. Educated, Tara Westover
7. Metabolism Revolution, Haylie Pomroy
8. Skin in the Game, Nassim Nicholas Taleb
9. Obama, Pete Souza
10. Enlightenment Now, Steven Pinker
