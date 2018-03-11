“12 Rules for Life” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah
2. Fifty Fifty, James Patterson and Candice Fox
3. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn
4. An American Marriage, Tayari Jones
5. Still Me, Jojo Moyes
6. Look for Me, Lisa Gardner
7. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
8. Agent in Place, Mark Greaney
9. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate
10. Dark in Death, J.D. Robb
Hardcover nonfiction
1. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
2. Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff
3. Obama, Pete Souza
4. Educated, Tara Westover
5. Enlightenment Now, Steven Pinker
6. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
7. Crushing It!, Gary Vaynerchuk
8. When, Daniel H. Pink
9. Everything Happens for a Reason, Kate Bowler
10. All-American Murder, James Patterson and Alex Abramovich
