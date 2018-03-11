“Educated: A Memoir” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah
2. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
3. The Power, Naomi Alderman
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
5. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover
2. Enlightenment Now, Steven Pinker
3. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann
4. The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Margareta Magnusson
5. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos, Jordan B. Peterson
