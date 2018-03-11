“Educated: A Memoir” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah

2. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

3. The Power, Naomi Alderman

4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

5. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover

2. Enlightenment Now, Steven Pinker

3. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann

4. The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Margareta Magnusson

5. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos, Jordan B. Peterson