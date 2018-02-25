“Fire and Fury” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah
2. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
3. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
4. Sing, Unburied, Sing, Jesmyn Ward
5. The Power, Naomi Alderman
6. Artemis, Andy Weir
7. Manhattan Beach, Jennifer Egan
8. Don’t Skip Out on Me, Willy Vlautin
9. An American Marriage, Tayari Jones
10. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff
2. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
4. No Time to Spare: Thinking about What Matters, Ursula K. Le Guin
5. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown
6. The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Margareta Magnusson
7. Obama: An Intimate Portrait, Pete Souza
8. Enlightenment Now, Steven Pinker
9. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
10. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
