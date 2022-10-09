Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Golden Enclaves, Naomi Novik

2. The Winners, Fredrik Backman

3. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

4. The Bullet That Missed, Richard Osman

5. Shrines of Gaiety, Kate Atkinson

6. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout

7. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

8. Babel, R.F. Kuang

9. Nona the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir

10. Treasure State, C.J. Box

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

2. What If? 2, Randall Munroe

3. Starry Messenger, Neil deGrasse Tyson

4. Dinners with Ruth, Nina Totenberg

5. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur

6. The Divider, Peter Baker, Susan Glasser

7. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark

8. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

10. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner