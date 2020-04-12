Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel

2. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich

3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

4. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

5. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin

6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

7. Writers & Lovers, Lily King

8. Circe, Madeline Miller

9. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel

10. Valentine, Elizabeth Wetmore

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. Educated, Tara Westover

5. The Body, Bill Bryson

6. The Adventurer’s Son, Roman Dial

7. How to Be an Artist, Jerry Saltz

8. This is Chance!, Jon Mooallem

9. Dinner in French, Melissa Clark

10. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb