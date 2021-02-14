By

Bestsellers

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

2. The Russian, James Patterson, James O. Born

3. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse

4. In Love & Pajamas, Catana Chetwynd

5. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

7. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab

8. Send for Me, Lauren Fox

9. Serpentine, Jonathan Kellerman

10. Neighbors, Danielle Steel

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Unmasked, Andy Ngo

2. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain

3. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta

4. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

5. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson

7. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

8. That Sounds Fun, Annie F. Downs

9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

10. One Day You’ll Thank Me, Cameran Eubanks Wimberly

