Bestsellers
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
2. The Russian, James Patterson, James O. Born
3. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse
4. In Love & Pajamas, Catana Chetwynd
5. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
7. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab
8. Send for Me, Lauren Fox
9. Serpentine, Jonathan Kellerman
10. Neighbors, Danielle Steel
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Unmasked, Andy Ngo
2. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain
3. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta
4. A Promised Land, Barack Obama
5. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson
7. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
8. That Sounds Fun, Annie F. Downs
9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
10. One Day You’ll Thank Me, Cameran Eubanks Wimberly
