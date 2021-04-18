BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

2. The Red Book, James Patterson, David Ellis

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

4. Good Company, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

5. First Person Singular, Haruki Murakami

6. Win, Harlan Coben

7. Northern Spy, Flynn Berry

8. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab

9. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

10. You Love Me, Caroline Kepnes

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

2. The Women of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

3. Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

4. Women Evolve, Sarah Jakes Roberts

5. Vibrant, Stacie Stephenson

6. Finding Freedom, Erin French

7. Fault Lines, Voddie T. Baucham

8. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson

9. The Light of Days, Judy Batalion

10. Broken (in the Best Possible Way), Jenny Lawson

