As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
2. A Court of Silver Flames, Sarah J. Maas
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
4. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse
5. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
6. The Kaiser’s Web, Steve Berry
7. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab
8. The Russian, James Patterson, James O. Born
9. Faithless in Death, J.D. Robb
10. Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder, Joanne Fluke
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Believe It, Jamie Kern Lima
2. The Pegan Diet, Mark Hyman
3. Walk in My Combat Boots, James Patterson, Matt Eversmann
4. Think Again, Adam Grant
5. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson
6. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
7. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta
8. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee
9. A Promised Land, Barack Obama
10. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
