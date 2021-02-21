BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
2. Faithless in Death, J.D. Robb
3. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse
4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
6. The Russian, James Patterson, James Born
7. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab
8. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles
9. In Love & Pajamas, Catana Chetwynd
10. The Return, Nicholas Sparks
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta
2. Walk in My Combat Boots, James Patterson, Matt Eversmann
3. Think Again, Adam Grant
4. A Promised Land, Barack Obama
5. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
6. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain
7. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson
8. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
10. Unmasked, Andy Ngo
