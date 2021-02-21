BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

2. Faithless in Death, J.D. Robb

3. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse

4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

6. The Russian, James Patterson, James Born

7. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab

8. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles

9. In Love & Pajamas, Catana Chetwynd

10. The Return, Nicholas Sparks

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta

2. Walk in My Combat Boots, James Patterson, Matt Eversmann

3. Think Again, Adam Grant

4. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

5. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

6. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain

7. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson

8. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

10. Unmasked, Andy Ngo

