Local scene

From the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

4. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter

5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

6. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

8. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

9. The Survivors, Jane Harper

10. The Ministry for the Future, Kim Stanley Robinson

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain

4. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta

5. Wintering, Katherine May

6. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

8. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

9. Breath, James Nestor

10. Mediocre, Ijeoma Oluo