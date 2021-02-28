Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

3. A Court of Silver Flames, Sarah J. Maas

4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

6. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles

7. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

8. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

9. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

10. No One Is Talking About This, Patricia Lockwood

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

4. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi

5. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee

6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

7. Breath, James Nestor

8. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

9. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta

10. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders