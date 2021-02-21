Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

3. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

4. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles

5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

6. Reader Player Two, Ernest Cline

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

8. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter

9. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

10. The Ministry for the Future, Kim Stanley Robinson

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

3. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

4. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta

5. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain

6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

7. Think Again, Adam Grant

8. Wintering, Katherine May

9. Under a White Sky, Elizabeth Kolbert

10. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion