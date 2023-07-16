HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Five-Star Weekend, Elin Hilderbrand
2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros
3. Happy Place, Emily Henry
4. Palazzo, Danielle Steel
5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
7. Zero Days, Ruth Ware
8. Cross Down, James Patterson / Brendan DuBois
9. The Only One Left, Riley Sager
10. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Unbroken Bonds of Battle, Johnny Joey Jones
2. Outlive, Peter Attia MD, Bill Gifford
3. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
4. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines
5. The Wager, David Grann
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
7. Knife Drop, Nick Digiovanni
8. The In-Between, Hadley Vlahos
9. Fast Like a Girl, Mindy Pelz
10. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel
