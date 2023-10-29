HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Exchange, John Grisham
2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros
3. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett
4. Holly, Stephen King
5. Judgment Prey, John Sandford
6. The Armor of Light, Ken Follett
7. Second Act, Danielle Steel
8. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
9. Blood Lines, Alex DeMille / Nelson DeMille
10. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Prequel, Rachel Maddow
2. Enough, Cassidy Hutchinson
3. Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith
4. Forever Strong, Gabrielle Lyon
5. Texture Over Taste, Joshua Weissman
6. Behind the Seams, Dolly Parton
7. Be Useful, Arnold Schwarzenegger
8. Killing the Witches, Bill O’Reilly / Martin Dugar
9. The Great Disappearance, David Jeremiah
10. The Democrat Party Hates America, Mark R. Levin