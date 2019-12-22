Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

4. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

5. Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest, David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.)

6. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

7. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

8. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout

9. Deep River, Karl Marlantes

10. Circe, Madeline Miller

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

2. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

3. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle

4. Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World, Ian Wright

5. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

6. Educated, Tara Westover

7. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems, Randall Munroe

8. Blowout, Rachel Maddow

9. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, John Lithgow

10. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.)