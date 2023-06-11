Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

6. Yellowface, R.F. Kuang

7. Good Night, Irene, Luis Alberto Urrea

8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

9. Witch King, Martha Wells

10. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture, Tom Hanks

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

4. Outlive, Dr. Peter Attia, Bill Gifford

5. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. Atomic Habits, James Clear

9. Project 562, Matika Wilbur

10. You Could Make This Place Beautiful, Maggie Smith