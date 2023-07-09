Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

6. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

8. Good Night, Irene, Luis Alberto Urrea

9. The Wind Knows My Name, Isabel Allende

10. I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home, Lorrie Moore

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

2. The Wager, David Grann

3. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

4. Pageboy, Elliot Page

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

6. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

7. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel

8. Atomic Habits, James Clear

9. What an Owl Knows, Jennifer Ackerman

10. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford