Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

6. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

8. Tress of the Emerald Sea, Brandon Sanderson

9. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, Lisa See

10. In the Lives of Puppets, TJ Klune

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

2. Pageboy, Elliot Page

3. The Wager, David Grann

4. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

5. Outlive, Peter Attia M.D., Bill Gifford

6. What an Owl Knows, Jennifer Ackerman

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

8. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

9. Atomic Habits, James Clear

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy