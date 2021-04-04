Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Hardcover fiction

1. The Consequences of Fear, Jacqueline Winspear

2. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

4. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

8. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

9. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles

10. We Begin at the End, Chris Whitaker

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson

3. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott

4. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

6. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee

7. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates

8. Breath, James Nestor

9. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley

10. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders