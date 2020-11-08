Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter

2. The Searcher, Tana French

3. The Sentinel, Lee Child

4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

6. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham

7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

8. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny

9. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik

10. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

3. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh

4. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

5. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten

6. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

7. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley

8. Ottolenghi Flavor, Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage

9. The 99% Invisible City, Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt

10. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer