Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter
2. The Searcher, Tana French
3. The Law of Innocence, Michael Connelly
4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman
5. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
6. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham
7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
8. The Lost Spells, Robert MacFarlane, Jackie Morris (Illus.)
9. Dearly: New Poems, Margaret Atwood
10. The Kingdom, Jo Nesbø
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
2. The Best of Me, David Sedaris
3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
4. One Life, Megan Rapinoe
5. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
6. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh
7. Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, Emmanuel Acho
8. Is This Anything?, Jerry Seinfeld
9. Douglas Fir, Stephen Arno, Carl Fiedler, Zoe Keller (Illus.)
10. The Answer Is …, Alex Trebek
