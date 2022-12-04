BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Choice, Nora Roberts
2. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham
3. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
4. A Christmas Memory, Richard Paul Evans
5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
6. The Whittiers, Danielle Steel
7. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks
8. Desert Star, Michael Connelly
9. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
10. Going Rogue, Janet Evanovich
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
2. Faith Still Moves Mountains, Harris Faulkner
3. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry
4. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
6. The Simply Happy Cookbook, Steve Doocy, Kathy Doocy
7. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records
8. So Help Me God, Mike Pence
9. The Stories We Tell, Joanna Gaines
10. Surrender, Bono
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.