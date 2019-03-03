“The Threat” is the national nonfiction best-seller.
Hardcover fiction
1. The Chef, James Patterson and Max DiLallo
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
3. Never Tell, Lisa Gardner
4. Connections in Death, J.D. Robb
5. Mission Critical, Mark Greaney
6. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides
7. The Reckoning, John Grisham
8. Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James
9. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
10. Liar Liar, James Patterson and Candice Fox
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Threat, Andrew G. McCabe
2. Becoming, Michelle Obama
3. Educated, Tara Westover
4. Brave, Not Perfect, Reshma Saujani
5. Keto Diet, Josh Axe
6. Grateful American, Gary Sinise
7. Feeding You Lies, Vani Hari
8. Spearhead, Adam Makos
9. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst
10. Dreyer’s English, Benjamin Dreyer
