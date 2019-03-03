“The Threat” is the national nonfiction best-seller.

Share story

By

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Chef, James Patterson and Max DiLallo

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. Never Tell, Lisa Gardner

4. Connections in Death, J.D. Robb

Most Read Entertainment Stories

5. Mission Critical, Mark Greaney

6. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides

7. The Reckoning, John Grisham

8. Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James

9. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

10. Liar Liar, James Patterson and Candice Fox

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Threat, Andrew G. McCabe

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama

3. Educated, Tara Westover

4. Brave, Not Perfect, Reshma Saujani

5. Keto Diet, Josh Axe

6. Grateful American, Gary Sinise

7. Feeding You Lies, Vani Hari

8. Spearhead, Adam Makos

9. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

10. Dreyer’s English, Benjamin Dreyer

Tribune Media Services

Seattle Times staff