BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Cellist, Daniel Silva

2. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

3. It’s Better This Way, Debbie Macomber

4. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller

5. Nine Lives, Danielle Steel

6. The President’s Daughter, Bill Clinton, James Patterson

7. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

8. The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom, Clint McElroy

9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

10. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray

Hardcover nonfiction

1. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin

2. How I Saved the World, Jesse Watters

3. Landslide, Michael Wolff

4. Frankly, We Did Win This Election, Michael C. Bender

5. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan

6. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

7. What Happened to You?, Dr. Bruce Perry, Oprah Winfrey

8. Subpar Parks, Amber Share

9. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

10. Trejo, Danny Trejo

Tribune Media Services