BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Cellist, Daniel Silva
2. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave
3. It’s Better This Way, Debbie Macomber
4. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller
5. Nine Lives, Danielle Steel
6. The President’s Daughter, Bill Clinton, James Patterson
7. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom, Clint McElroy
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
10. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray
Hardcover nonfiction
1. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin
2. How I Saved the World, Jesse Watters
3. Landslide, Michael Wolff
4. Frankly, We Did Win This Election, Michael C. Bender
5. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan
6. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
7. What Happened to You?, Dr. Bruce Perry, Oprah Winfrey
8. Subpar Parks, Amber Share
9. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
10. Trejo, Danny Trejo
Tribune Media Services