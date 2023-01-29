BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Cabinet of Dr. Leng, Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
3. The House of Wolves, James Patterson, Mike Lupica
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
5. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix
6. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes
7. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham
8. Hell Bent, Leigh Bardugo
9. Without a Trace, Danielle Steel
10. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry
2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
3. Straight Shooter, Stephen A. Smith
4. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
5. The Nazi Conspiracy, Brad Meltzer, Josh Mensch
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
7. Saving Aziz, Chad Robichaux
8. Good Boundaries and Goodbyes, Lysa TerKeurst
9. The Good Life, Robert Waldinger, Mark Schulz
10. Buy Back Your Time, Dan Martell
